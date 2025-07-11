Pakistan has decided not to send its hockey team to India for the Asia Cup, given the tense relations and security concerns for the team.

According to sources, Pakistan has always put sports above domestic politics, but India has made sports a political issue and controversial. The Indian media is spewing venom against Pakistan. Extremist organizations are openly threatening the Pakistan hockey team through various social media accounts.

According to sources, the players cannot be sent given the current situation, strained relations and security concerns for the team.