RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed Tuesday to continue contributing to the peace, stability, and advancement of the Muslim Ummah, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the development occurred during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Sheikh Doctor Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Organization of Muslim Scholars (Saudi Arabia).

The conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi focused on issues of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation, and regional peace and stability.

According to the secretary-general, Pakistan holds an important place in the Muslim world and contributes significantly to regional peace and security.In response, the army commander stated that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties are founded on brotherhood and mutual trust.

Furthermore, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Doctor Christian Turner paid a visit to the army chief at GHQ, according to the military’s media wing.

According to ISPR, issues of mutual interest and the regional security situation, as well as bilateral collaboration in numerous sectors, were covered during the meeting.

According to the COAS, Pakistan recognises the UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and looks forward to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation based on shared interests.

The visiting dignitary expressed his sorrow over the destruction wrought by floods in Pakistan and extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

