Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to enhance cooperation in crypto and blockchain.

According to details, a high-level video conference was held between Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal bin Saqib and Director of the National Investment Agency Farukht Aminov.

The video conference discussed crypto, blockchain and digital finance in detail, in which the Kyrgyz National Investment Agency emphasized the exchange of information, experiences and best practices.

Bilal bin Saqib said that Kyrgyzstan is of particular importance for cooperation in innovation and regulatory structure in digital assets.

He said that both countries are aligned in strategic vision for the development of virtual assets. For which, a proposal has also been made to sign a memorandum of understanding for regular partnership in the crypto sector.

The Minister of State further said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are committed to continuing bilateral cooperation for a secure, transparent and modern digital economy and for this, the promotion of blockchain and digital finance in Central and South Asia will continue.