DOHA – Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha, Qatar’s foreign ministry announced on Saturday night on X.According to the Qatari foreign ministry, the ceasefire agreement is expected to lay a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

Both countries have also agreed to hold further meetings in the coming days and to establish a permanent mechanism to ensure peace and stability between them.Confirming the agreement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hoped that the ceasefire would end border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The minister said the delegations from the two sides would meet again in Istanbul on October 25 as he emphasised that both countries have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty.

Pakistan has presented a firm stance in the ongoing Doha negotiations, demanding that the Afghan Taliban stop cross-border terrorism and prevent militant infiltration from Afghan soil.

Diplomatic sources said the first round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks in Doha has been completed, while the second round is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The discussions, mediated by Qatar, come at a time of heightened border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.According to diplomatic officials, Pakistan has drawn a clear red line for the Afghan Taliban, declaring that the presence of militant outfits such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) inside Afghanistan is “unacceptable.” Islamabad also named “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan” among groups it views as direct threats to regional stability.