ISTANBUL :Pakistan has agreed to resume talks with the Afghan Taliban at the request of Turkiye who hosted the two for reach a sustainable peace pact.

Sources said that the Pakistani delegation, which was scheduled to return home on Thursday after unsuccessful talks here, would extend stay in the city to continue negotiations with the Taliban at the host’s request.According to the sources, it has been decided “to give peace another chance by restarting the negotiation process.”

The talks would once again center on Pakistan’s main demand — that “Afghanistan take clear, verifiable, and effective action against terrorists,” they added.

Sources said that Pakistan has reiterated its stance that “Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.”

Diplomatic sources revealed that Afghan officials have made diplomatic contact regarding the talks, following which negotiations between the two countries would resume. “Turkey is keen that the discussions hosted on its soil yield positive results,” they continued.Pakistan and Afghan Taliban held four long rounds of talks – three in Istanbul – earlier this month without a positive outcome. The process was repeatedly hindered as, according to observers, Taliban changed stance after contacting with the Kabul administration, suggesting that the authorities there might be under external influence.