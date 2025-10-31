ISTANBUL (Dunya News/Reuters) – Pakistan and Afghan Taliban on Thursday agreed to extend a ceasefire during talks mediated by Turkiye and Qatar.The ceasefire began on October 19.According to sources, the meetings were held Oct. 25-30 in Istanbul, with the attendance of Turkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Afghan Taliban to strengthen a ceasefire agreed on in Doha earlier this month under the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar.

The statement issued after the meeting noted that the parties reached a consensus on the continuation of the ceasefire.It said additional principles for implementation will be discussed and finalized during a high-level meeting to be held on November 6 in Istanbul.

It also stated that the parties agreed to establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the maintenance of peace and impose penalties on any side that violates the agreement.Turkiye and Qatar expressed appreciation for the constructive contributions made by Pakistan and Afghan Taliban to the process.

They reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.The 48-hour ceasefire announced Oct. 15 following border clashes between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban had been extended until the conclusion of the Doha talks, with the support of Turkiye and Qatar.