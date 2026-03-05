ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan Army continues its operation Ghazab Lil Haq against Afghan Taliban and militant elements across the border destroying the brigade headquarters of the 205 Corps of the Afghan Taliban in Kandahar during a targeted strike on Thursday.

Sources said the operation also targeted ammunition depots belonging to the Afghan Taliban, causing significant damage to their military infrastructure.

Earlier, Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, stated that since the start of the operation, 481 operatives of the Afghan Taliban regime have been killed, 226 checkpoints destroyed, and 35 checkpoints captured by Pakistani forces.

Security officials said the armed forces are continuing effective ground and aerial operations against Afghan Taliban fighters and groups described as Fitna al-Khawarij.

Pakistan has also reportedly carried out a successful strike on the strategically important Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan as part of the ongoing operation.

