Russia has issued its first official statement on the tension and then the ceasefire between neighboring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the International News Agency, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that we welcome the ceasefire agreement to end the tension on the Pak-Afghan border.

The Russian spokesperson added that it is welcome that Pakistan and Afghanistan have committed to resolving the conflict through negotiations, which lays the foundation for peace between the two countries.

He also appreciated the mediation role of Qatar and Turkey for playing an important role in the ceasefire, calling the Pak-Afghan ceasefire a guarantee of regional security.

The Russian spokesperson said that we call on both countries to further expand cooperation, especially joint measures against terrorism.

Encouraging talks were also held between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Doha for the ceasefire, the next round of which will be held in Istanbul on October 25.

It should be remembered that on the night of October 11 and 12, the security forces of the Taliban government in Afghanistan opened unprovoked fire on Pakistan.

To which the Pakistan Air Force responded befittingly. It also carried out successful operations against the outlawed TTP terrorists in Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost and Helmand.

The Pakistan Army targeted several Afghan posts that were demonstrating aggression, in which dozens of Afghan soldiers were killed.

On this shameful failure and retreat, the Taliban government of Afghanistan also requested Pakistan for an immediate ceasefire.

On which Pakistan announced a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours on October 15, which was to expire at 6 pm today.

The Taliban government once again requested an extension of the ceasefire, to which Pakistan announced that the ceasefire would be maintained until the peace talks in Doha.