Researchers in Australia have developed a new type of paint that can reduce surface temperatures by up to 6 degrees Celsius. At the same time, this paint can also extract fresh water from the environment.

Developed by a team from the University of Sydney and a start-up Dew Point Innovation, this paint can help keep buildings cool in extreme weather and also meet water shortages in dry areas.

After six months of testing, it was revealed that the paint can collect 390 milliliters of water per square meter per day, which means that the amount of water needed for one person can be obtained from a surface of 12 square meters.

Professor Shiara Neto from the University of Sydney’s Nano Institute said that this technology not only innovates the science of coating roofs, but also opens the way to low-cost sustainable water sources.