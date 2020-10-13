ISLAMABAD : Ozoned Digital, today entered in to an agreement with Jubilee Life Insurance (Pakistan) to enhance digital customer experience. With this partnership, Jubilee Life Insurance Company will introduce multiple digital interfaces to service their customers. The overall experience will be enhanced by allowing customers to undertake all their insurance requirements through a single interface. Digital technologies are transforming how insurance companies engage with customers. Jubilee Life intends to lead this change of enhancing customer relationships, Mr. Javed Ahmed, CEO Jubilee Insurance Company Limited commented.

The Insurance Industry is fast entering into an era of customer convenience, transparency and value addition using disruptive digital technologies. Ozoned Digital envisions leading this digital effort for the Industry by providing an end-to-end insurance eco system, Mr. Nomaan Bin Bashir, CEO Ozoned Digital Ltd. Pakistan commented.

Jubilee Insurance is a global brand of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) that offers diverse insurance solutions (life, health and general) in the Asian and East African markets. Jubilee Life in Pakistan offers a uniquely designed range of life and health insurance plans, catering to various customer segments and needs. These include retirement, child education, marriage, saving & protection, wealth accumulation, life insurance plans for women, rural insurance plans and life and health insurance solutions for the less privileged of our country.

Ozoned Digital is an InsurTech start-up, utilizing a mix of new technologies and disruptive business models to create efficiencies, value additions and customer satisfaction in the insurance industry. Ozoned Digital is developing alternative distribution opportunities through B2B and B2B2C relationships. Ozoned offers a scalable InsurTech platform with a focus on enhancing customer experience through the introduction of multiple digital interfaces providing the customer an end to end service experience – all in one place. www.ozoneddigital.com