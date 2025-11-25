Sharjeel Memon has said that the PPP has made the most empowered local government institutions in the country.

According to the details, Sharjeel Memon, reacting to the statement of MQM leader Haider Abbas Rizvi, said that if the MQM people make too much noise, we are ready to bring the Lahore local government system to Karachi.

He said that the example of Punjab is being given for the local government system, where local government elections have not been held yet. Karachi is the heart of Sindh and is among our top priorities. Overall, billions of rupees are being invested in urban infrastructure and basic facilities.

He added that the Sindh government is working hard on the development of urban facilities and infrastructure in Karachi, and attempts to obstruct it will fail. The political behavior of the MQM has harmed harmony and social development in a multicultural city like Karachi.

Sharjeel Memon further said that if MQM had focused on improving urban amenities, basic infrastructure, education, health and water and drainage systems, fingers would not be pointed at us today.

He said that our work speaks for itself, projects worth billions of rupees are underway in Karachi, MQM is active in obstructing them. MQM could have started projects like EV bus service, People’s Bus Service, Pink Bus Service, Shahrah Bhutto, Taj Haider Bridge, Pink Scooties, BRTs, but they did not have the intention.