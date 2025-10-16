Karachi: Following the border tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pakistani government has suspended the transport used to transfer Afghan transit trade consignments to Afghanistan for an indefinite period, as a result of which the clearance of thousands of Afghan transit trade consignments at Karachi Port has stopped.

According to, the FBR has also issued formal instructions to stop the transportation of Afghan transit trade from Karachi Port and has also canceled all Afghan transit gate passes.

In compliance with the new orders, the management of all container terminals has started loading and unloading ATT containers on vehicles.

Before this decision, the DG Customs Afghan Transit Trade had also called a special meeting at the Customer House Karachi and after the meeting, a Customs General Order was issued.

The implementation of the above decision of the FBR will remain in effect until further notice.

According to sources, the capacity to park more containers at customs stations in Quetta and Peshawar has also been exhausted, and clearance of ATT consignments has been stopped at Port Qasim along with Karachi Port.

According to sources, more ships carrying ATT consignments are also going to anchor at Karachi Port. Before the decision to suspend clearance and transportation, 400 vehicles were loaded with ATT containers, which have been offloaded.

After the decision, 300 container-carrying vehicles have stopped at Chaman border and 200 at Torkham border.