ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Courts Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case. The court has ordered Gandapur to be arrested and produced.

According to, Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch heard the case. No one appeared on behalf of Ali Amin Gandapur.

The indictment proceedings were postponed due to Ali Amin Gandapur’s unavailability. The court had fixed the case for indictment today. Later, the court adjourned the hearing in the audio leak case till December 5.

A case has been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur in Golra police station.