KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaque Mahar has warned strict action against the police officers over failure to arrest the absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case. According to spokesperson Sindh Police, IG Mushtaque Mahar reached Mehar and met with the heirs of the deceased. He assured the family of the provision of justice and showed displeasure over the non-arrest of the accused.

The police conducted a search operation to arrest Ghulam Murtaza and Zulfiqar Chandio, but the accused safely fled the area after getting prior information about the operation, the statement released by the Sindh police spokesperson read. The IG Sindh has vowed to continue operation till the arrest of the absconding suspects and warned of strict action against the police officers in case of failure.

On September 17, a bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the police to arrest absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case within a week. It is pertinent to mention here that Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district. Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the triple murder case of her slain family members by herself. NNI