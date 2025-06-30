ISLAMABAD – Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should change stubborn attitude for talks with government.Hanif Abbasi said that the present leadership has given offer for dialogue to PTI leaders on many occasions but they refused to move forward due to stubborn behaviour.

He said that PTI leadership was found involved in different cases and the court will decide the fate of PTI founder.He said that President Trump has acknowledged the role of Field Marshal General Asim Munir. Pakistan armed forces have achieved success on all fronts, he stated.