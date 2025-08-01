A new case of polio has been reported from Tank district, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Institute of Health’s Polio Laboratory, this case has been reported in a 10-month-old child, after which the total number of polio cases across the country has reached 18 this year.

The National EOC said that every unvaccinated child is a target of the polio virus. The only effective solution to prevent polio is to give polio vaccine repeatedly.

In addition, the organization has appealed to parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated with polio drops in every campaign.

The National EOC further said that special focus is on southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to eradicate polio. This is why a new action plan is being prepared for southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, efforts have been intensified to solve access problems and improve campaigns.