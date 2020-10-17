LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Qasim Khan has said that the bar and bench must work for speedy delivery of justice and the old cases should be dealt with priority.Addressing the lawyers on the occasion of inauguration of the library at Bar Association Wazirabad, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Qasim Khan said that the bar and benches must work for speedy delivery of justice.

Lawyers will suffer if the justice system failed, he addedHe said that the old cases should be solved with priority and the relationship between the bar and the bench should be further strengthened so that we can work together for the promotion of justice. Providing timely justice will increase the confidence of the people in the institution.Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Asjad Javed Goral, District and Sessions Judge Gujranwala Chaudhry Humayun Imtiaz, Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ashraf and others were also present on the occasion