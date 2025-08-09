The embattled actor Noman Ijaz opened up in a post on the occasion of Independence Day and raised questions about the future of the youth.

Actor Noman Ijaz wrote that in the past, youth used to decorate their homes with flags on August 14, sing songs and be full of enthusiasm.

Noman Ijaz added that today’s generation is standing in lines outside visa offices, suffering from disappointment and uncertainty and wanting to leave the country.

Dakar Noman Ijaz attributed this sad situation to corruption, lack of justice, and merit killing in the country.

Fans commented on Noman Ijaz’s post, praising his truthfulness and saying that this is the bitter truth that no one acknowledges, but everyone knows.