Daily The Patriot

Entertainment

Now the young generation is only standing in the visa line; Noman Ijaz's message on Independence Day

By: DailyPakistan

Published: August 9, 2025 | Updated 3 hours ago

Link copied!

The embattled actor Noman Ijaz opened up in a post on the occasion of Independence Day and raised questions about the future of the youth.

Actor Noman Ijaz wrote that in the past, youth used to decorate their homes with flags on August 14, sing songs and be full of enthusiasm.

Noman Ijaz added that today’s generation is standing in lines outside visa offices, suffering from disappointment and uncertainty and wanting to leave the country.

Dakar Noman Ijaz attributed this sad situation to corruption, lack of justice, and merit killing in the country.

Fans commented on Noman Ijaz’s post, praising his truthfulness and saying that this is the bitter truth that no one acknowledges, but everyone knows.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Now the young generation is only standing in the visa line; Noman Ijaz's message on Independence Day

Published: August 9, 2025 | Updated 3 hours ago

Link copied!

The embattled actor Noman Ijaz opened up in a post on the occasion of Independence Day and raised questions about the future of the youth.

Actor Noman Ijaz wrote that in the past, youth used to decorate their homes with flags on August 14, sing songs and be full of enthusiasm.

Noman Ijaz added that today’s generation is standing in lines outside visa offices, suffering from disappointment and uncertainty and wanting to leave the country.

Dakar Noman Ijaz attributed this sad situation to corruption, lack of justice, and merit killing in the country.

Fans commented on Noman Ijaz’s post, praising his truthfulness and saying that this is the bitter truth that no one acknowledges, but everyone knows.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *