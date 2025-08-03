Senior actress of Pakistan TV and film industry, Atiqa Odho, has openly defended some of her controversial statements in a recent interview.

Recently, on a YouTube channel, Atiqa Odho spoke about the controversial statements that went viral during her show “Kya Drama Hai”, which included statements regarding arranged marriage and actor Ali Raza’s chest hair.

Atiqa Odho explained that “I said this in the show ‘Kya Drama Hai’, where I raised the question of how two strangers feel when they get married. On this, many people sent me messages on Instagram and shared their problems. I did not say this in any negative context, but simply out of human curiosity, how do people who were strangers to each other one night become husband and wife the next day?

Explaining Ali Raza’s comment on chest hair, Atiqa Odho said, “We talk about technical and artistic things on our show, but sometimes other things go viral. Like my comment on Ali Raza’s chest hair is trending, in which I said that it is not appropriate to show men’s hairy chests on TV. But this does not mean that we are discouraging new actors.”

She added, “We seniors are a source of guidance for these young artists. Ali Raza and other new actors are like children to us, if we say anything, it is with the intention of correcting them. “It’s a shame that social media turns everything into a spectacle.”

Atiqa Odho’s style of conversation was clear, direct, and crisp, in which she clarified her position and also expressed regret over the unnecessary reaction to the media.