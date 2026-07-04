By Sardar Khan Niazi

The prime minister’s directive banning the production and use of substandard syringes is a necessary response to a matter that directly concerns public health. Medical devices that fail to meet prescribed standards expose patients to avoidable risks, undermine confidence in healthcare institutions and reflect serious regulatory lapses. The order is therefore justified. The real challenge, however, lies in ensuring that it is implemented consistently rather than remaining a one-off administrative intervention. The circulation of defective syringes points to weaknesses that extend beyond individual manufacturers. It raises questions about the effectiveness of quality control, market surveillance and enforcement mechanisms that are meant to prevent unsafe medical products from reaching hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. Regulatory oversight cannot be limited to reacting after defective products have entered the supply chain. It must be proactive, backed by regular inspections, independent testing and swift enforcement against violations. Accountability must also extend to manufacturers and distributors who compromise patient safety for commercial gain. Firms found producing or marketing substandard medical devices should face stringent penalties, including the cancellation of licenses and criminal prosecution where the law permits. At the same time, regulatory agencies must be adequately resourced and insulated from political or commercial influence if they are to perform their responsibilities effectively. The authorities must also guard against unintended consequences. A blanket ban will achieve little if it results in shortages of certified syringes, particularly in public hospitals already struggling with constrained resources. Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality-assured medical equipment should therefore remain a parallel priority. Procurement systems, especially in the public sector, must place greater emphasis on quality standards rather than lowest-cost bidding alone. Pakistan’s healthcare system has repeatedly suffered from failures of regulation that have endangered lives and eroded public trust. Addressing one manifestation of the problem without strengthening the institutions responsible for oversight would amount to treating the symptoms while ignoring the underlying disease. The present directive should therefore serve as an opportunity to undertake broader reforms aimed at improving regulatory capacity, transparency and accountability across the medical supply chain. Announcements alone do not protect patients; effective institutions do. The ban on substandard syringes will only achieve its intended purpose if it is followed by sustained enforcement, credible oversight and meaningful consequences for those who violate the law. Anything less would leave the systemic deficiencies that made such an intervention necessary in the first place.