PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has said that no province has the authority to stop the supply of food and commodities.

A delegation of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi, in which the delegation congratulated him on assuming office.

The issue of restrictions on the free movement of wheat by the Punjab government came under consideration in the meeting. In this regard, Sohail Afridi said that under Article 151, inter-provincial trade is a constitutional right of all provinces. No province has the authority to stop the supply of food and commodities. Political differences have their place, but politics should not be played on the livelihood of the people.

Describing the delegation as the ambassadors of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that inter-provincial coordination is necessary to resolve the wheat issue.

The delegation included Senators Dilawar Khan, Mohsin Aziz, Nasima Ehsan, Nasir Mahmood, Hidayatullah Khan, Niaz Ahmed and Mosaddeq Masood, among others, while Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam, Food Secretary Shah Mehmood and other officials were also present in the meeting.