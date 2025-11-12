ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, in which the opposition strongly protested during the speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

At the beginning of the National Assembly session, Fateha was offered for the martyrs of the suicide blast at the Islamabad Judicial Complex. The Speaker of the National Assembly said that the House condemns the suicide blast at the Judicial Complex.

During the speech of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto on the 27th Amendment, PTI members protested. Opposition members started tearing up copies of the amendment and throwing it away. Opposition members started calling for prayers in the House.

Bilawal Bhutto said that no one’s father can abolish the 18th Amendment. Pakistan’s armed forces are being appreciated all over the world. He gave it to a respectable person, Modi. He gained strength in the world for shooting down an Indian plane. He was given the honor of Field Marshal for this move. He included it in the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which he supported.

He said that the opposition’s job is not to cry over their leader, the opposition’s job is to hold the government accountable, the opposition should have sat in the committee, they are going to fulfill the promises made in the Charter of Democracy.

He said that they are ensuring the fulfillment of the incomplete promises of the Charter of Democracy, terrorism must be ended, terrorists are raising their heads again, we have defeated terrorists before, we will defeat them once again.

A year ago, the 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed, we tried to make it unanimously, we worked day and night and formed constitutional benches, we may have political and ideological differences, we have been for giving constitutional protection to the position of Field Marshal, the opposition’s job is to get its leader released.

He said that after this constitutional amendment, there will be no suo motu, after this amendment, no judge will take notice of his own accord, if Pakistan wants to get out of terrorism and crises, other parts of the Charter of Democracy will also have to be followed.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the opposition should protest but not leave the political arena, until politicians decide their own fate, the country will not run, the sword of Sumoto has been hung on every government.

The Chairman of the PPP said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard and is also delivering, Mahmood Khan Achakzai will have to accept, until politicians do not take their fate into their own hands, neither this House nor this country will run well, the opposition should protest but choose the House, the political process should continue.

He said that the draft of the constitutional amendment given to us said that the protection given to NFC should be abolished, we opposed it, we all want the country to come out of economic difficulties, the government should engage with us, I am ready to talk to the government.

Since the provincial governments have been given the power to collect some taxes, the ability of the provinces to collect taxes has improved. We will talk about what powers the provinces can have over the federation. If the federal institutions have failed to collect taxes, then do not punish the provinces.

You give the provinces the power to collect taxes, we will give you better performance. The Pakistan Peoples Party passed the 18th Amendment. We gave the provinces power, strengthening the federation.

I tell those who are involved in terrorism in the country not to do such things that are against the forces hostile to the country. Experts will tell you that local government representatives have been given more powers in Sindh.

This assembly and the provinces have reached a consensus on South Punjab. The PPP is ready to take it forward. We will sit with the Prime Minister and discuss the issues regarding the Election Commission.

Amendment to the Constitution is an evolutionary process, Law Minister

Federal Law Minister Azam Tarar, while speaking in the assembly, said that the Senate Joint Committee passed the amendment bill with a two-thirds majority, amendment to the constitution is an evolutionary process.

This amendment was looked at very carefully, six consultations were held with bar councils and bar associations, Law Minister Azam Nazir, while concluding the discussion on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, said that the Senate approved the constitutional amendment approved by the parliamentary committee with a two-thirds majority.

He said that some new amendments have been made to remove the ambiguity of the Chief Justice, these amendments will make it clear that he is the Chief Justice of Pakistan, an amendment is being brought in Article 6, which has been amended to include the Constitutional Court, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will remain the Chief Justice of Pakistan, a minor amendment has been made in Article 6.

After this, the Speaker of the National Assembly directed the members to stand in favor of the motion and said that the members who are in favor of the 27th Amendment should stand.

The motion for the 27th Constitutional Amendment was passed by a two-thirds majority, 231 members voted in favor of the motion, 4 voted against the motion.

During the clause-wise approval, the House passed the amendment to Clause 2A of Article 6 by a two-thirds majority, 233 members voted in favor of the amendment and 4 opposed it.

Under the amendment, it approved the inclusion of the Federal Constitutional Court in Clause 2A of Article 6.

Form a national government in Pakistan for 6 months, hold elections, whoever wins, should rule, Mahmood Achakzai

The head of the opposition alliance, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, while speaking on the occasion of the constitutional amendment in the National Assembly, said that an attempt is being made to block the path of people’s rule in Pakistan, today it is saddened by the undemocratic amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the amendment also includes leaders who made great sacrifices, the fight between democratic and undemocratic forces is ongoing in Pakistan, the founder of the movement

The reason for the bold leadership is the honor of Pakistan today, Atta Tarar

Federal Minister Atta Tarar said that today when this parliament, a high institution of Pakistan, is going to make a constitutional amendment, what is their politics besides double standards, there are many confused political workers sitting here.

There are people sitting who had relations with our elders, who was the one who sowed the seeds of hatred, when they talk about forgiveness, I will give them a list of their sins.

They should also apologize for what they did in 2017 and came to the house through a back door, it is sad that Mahmood Khan Achakzai talked about Kabul in the 27th Amendment, if we extract the essence of his words, there is nothing except Kabul, Barrister Gohar spoke after reading.

Did the parliament call a meeting of the joint opposition? When they called the meeting, they talked about it, whether it was running on their leader’s account from here or from outside, they will shed tears over the death of Lady Annabel, their leader gave the orders of May 9, crossed the red line, did something that has not happened before in history, the martyrs’ memorial was desecrated.

Tell me if there is any suggestion that they have made in the committee, we only watch the trailer of the film, it was not customary in this country before that mothers, sisters and daughters should be subjected to political revenge, they have not learned anything in the last four and a half years, if they had done a little research, if they had studied a little English and talked.

Atta Tarar said that the message would have gone out to the whole world that there has been a great discussion in the Parliament of Pakistan, countries of the world are respecting Pakistan by taking the name of Pakistan, remittances of 3.4 billion have come in October alone, which is 11 percent more than last year, Pakistan is respected today only because there is courageous leadership in Pakistan.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai only sees Kabul, make it clear that Pakistan’s land should not be used, his work is being done through speeches, TikTok, and selfies, there has been a lot of discussion on all the amendments, you blindly imitate, you are a person of personality.

Government’s decision to make more amendments to the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill

According to the report, additional amendments to the 27th Constitutional Amendment will be presented in the National Assembly, additional amendments from the government and the opposition are in a separate list.

Upon approval of the additional amendments from the National Assembly, the bill will be sent back to the Senate.

The schedule of the Senate meeting was also changed, the meeting was called a day earlier, the Senate meeting was called today at 5 pm.

Government sources confirmed that more amendments have been brought to the 27th Constitutional Amendment, eleven amendments from the opposition are also on the agenda.

According to media sources, the government wants to establish the Federal Constitutional Court as soon as possible. In this regard, practical steps can be taken to establish the Federal Constitutional Court as soon as the President signs the constitutional amendment.

The report quoted sources as saying that the debate on the proposed constitutional amendment will resume in the National Assembly today and the government is confident that it will be approved by the House by evening. After this, the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill will be sent to the President for approval, which will become a permanent part of the Constitution of Pakistan once it is signed.

Sources related to the situation said that if the bill is passed by the National Assembly today, the oath can be taken by the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court tomorrow, Thursday, with which the Federal Constitutional Court will be practically established.

It should be noted that according to the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the President will appoint the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court on the advice of the Prime Minister and this proposed bill has already been approved by the Senate.