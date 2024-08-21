Islamabad: Leader of PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s conversation in “Programme Sachi Baat with SK Niazi”. Senator Irfan Siddiqui said we have learned many things from you, (SK Niazi), i consider daily news as my channel, I am very happy to be here, no matter how close political parties are, they have a separate existence of their own, every party has its own manifesto, agenda and behavior, He said if the board of the government is corrupted, everyone will suffer, there are many news going on in the media, the government will definitely fulfill its task, there was a bit of rhetoric between the PML-N and the PPP, it should not have happened.

He said Nawaz Sharif is the president of PML-N, PML-N is the government in Punjab, Nawaz Sharif is not the president of PPP, he cannot give relief in Sindh province, Irfan Siddiqui

If there is a protest in Sindh and KP, it can be from the governments there, Irfan Siddiqui

Maryam Nawaz has become the Chief Minister for the first time, Nawaz Sharif is leading as the party president and father, Pakistan is such a country that even if angels come from heaven, people will not believe, many Chinese companies are coming to Punjab and will make and supply solar panels, those who know Nawaz Sharif know that no case of corruption has ever been filed against him, if you compare Shahbaz Sharif’s short tenure with PTI tenure, it will become clear.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said Shahbaz Sharif is working hard to get out of the economic affairs that have gone bad our Decimals for the last 6 months show that things are improving, improvement in GDP rate, increase in foreign exchange reserves and decrease in inflation, Faiz Hameed has just been arrested, there will be a court martial, then it will be known who was his accomplice, i had an eye operation and I was at home when I got a call that General (Rtd) Faiz Hameed wanted to meet you, as time passed, when he became DGISI in 2019, I was picked up from home in the middle of the night,the policemen at the police station said that you are ashamed of handcuffing, i later found out that General (Rtd) Faiz Hameed, Senator Irfan Siddiqui was behind my arrest.

He Said there are twenty incidents which are related to his tenure as DGISI, there were conspiracies against the governments in different periods but the conspirators were already caught, 9 May was the first conspiracy which succeeded to some extent, the fact that the perpetrators of May 9 have not been punished so far is a question mark on our justice system, the courts have to think that the existence of the state has been targeted, the seriousness of the situation is not being assessed, Faiz Hameed is accused of doing many illegal things after his retirement, a close relative of founder PTI, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, was present in the May 9 incident, the country was pushed into the swamp, new problems are coming every day, if anyone has a recipe better than the current coalition government, please let me know, the current government is not weak, is the government that puts people in jails strong.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said if the PPP will not remain in the government, then where will they stand, either we see the interest of our politics and party or sacrifice for the country’s interest, if the party is shrinking and the country is flourishing, then what is wrong, no one wants extension, the current Chief Justice will complete his term, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will be the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is a good judge, we have no threat from any judge, the notification can be a month before and even an hour before, allowing someone to hold a rally is not the authority of any leader, it is the authority of the administration, PTI holds daily rally outside Adiala Jail, if Muslim League-N had not sacrificed, the situation would have been unimaginable now.