The February 8 general elections, meant to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s democratic process, have instead become a source of endless controversy and doubt. The nation, still reeling from the fallout of the polls, now faces the grim reality that the election tribunals, established under the Elections Act of 2017, are unlikely to meet their 180-day deadline to resolve election-related disputes. The Free and Fair Election Network’s (Fafen) recent report sheds light on the alarming inefficiency plaguing these tribunals, revealing that only a meager 7% of the 377 petitions have been resolved thus far.

This dismal performance is not merely a bureaucratic failure; it is a profound betrayal of the public’s trust in the democratic process. The uneven progress across provinces further exacerbates this crisis. Balochistan, with a 17% disposal rate, stands as a rare exception, while Sindh, KP, and Punjab lag significantly behind. The situation in Punjab is particularly dire, where only two of the eight sanctioned tribunals are functioning, largely due to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) refusal to adhere to the Lahore High Court’s decisions regarding tribunal appointments. This paralysis in the system is deeply concerning and indicative of the broader dysfunction within our electoral institutions.

The public’s frustration is understandable. They witnessed the post-election chaos unfold on their television screens, where the failures of the ECP’s results transmission system mirrored the debacle of 2018. Once again, a supposedly ‘new and improved’ results consolidation system failed spectacularly, delaying the announcement of results without any coherent explanation from the ECP. This lack of transparency only served to deepen suspicions and erode confidence in the electoral process.

As these delays mounted, candidates and their supporters experienced a surreal reversal of fortunes. Victories were inexplicably turned into defeats, and vice versa, often behind closed doors and without proper oversight. Reports of recounts conducted without notifying candidates, discrepancies between the results given to candidates and those officially endorsed, and the sudden retraction and revision of ‘final’ results have further damaged the credibility of these elections.

In any functioning democracy, election tribunals are expected to act as impartial arbiters, swiftly resolving disputes to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. The tribunals’ failure to meet their six-month deadline is not just a procedural lapse; it is a direct threat to the stability and legitimacy of Pakistan’s democracy. The lingering disputes and the uncertainty they create will continue to cast a shadow over the coalition government, undermining its authority and perpetuating political instability.

The ramifications of this crisis extend far beyond the current government. The legitimacy of our democratic institutions is at stake, and with it, the public’s faith in the democratic process itself. The delays and inefficiencies of the election tribunals are symptomatic of a deeper malaise within our political and judicial systems. The mechanisms designed to ensure checks and balances, and to uphold the constitutional order, are failing us with alarming regularity.

The consequences of this failure are far-reaching. As long as these disputes remain unresolved, the coalition government’s legitimacy will remain in doubt, which could lead to prolonged political instability. This uncertainty not only weakens the government but also erodes public confidence in democratic processes and institutions.

The need for electoral reform has never been more urgent. The ECP must be held accountable for its repeated failures, and the election tribunals must be empowered to fulfill their mandate effectively. It is essential that these disputes are resolved transparently and swiftly to restore public faith in the electoral system.

In conclusion, the ongoing election disputes are not just a procedural issue; they are a fundamental threat to Pakistan’s democracy. The credibility of our electoral process, the legitimacy of our government, and the stability of our political system are all at stake. It is imperative that the election tribunals act with urgency and transparency to resolve these disputes and restore public confidence in the democratic process. Anything less would be a disservice to the people of Pakistan and a betrayal of the democratic ideals upon which our nation was founded.