The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and National Technology Information Technology Board, (NITB) are pleased to announce the launch of an innovative courier feature for Apostille services. The launch ceremony was participated by Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Additional Secretary(SIFC&ED/CA) Ahmed Amjad Ali, CEO NITB Mr. Baber Majeed Bhatti, Director IT&DS Mr. Hafiz Javed Ahmed, Program Manager IT&DS Ms. Bushra Saeed, and Senior Team Lead IT&DS Mr. Abdul Mueez. Other team members from NITB involves Software Engineer IT&DS Mr. Muhamad Saad, Software Engineer IT&DS Mr. Zohaibullah Baig, UI/UX Specialist IT&DS Mr. Usman Nazar, Software Engineer IT&DS Ms. Ujala Khan, Project Coordinator IT&DS Usama Muhammad Ashraf, and Business Analyst Mr. Abdul Wahab.

This new service allows applicants to receive their Apostille attested documents via dedicated courier centers, and depositing the necessary fee through HBL online. Team members from both the institutions played a crucial role in the roll out of the courier feature.

This enhancement is released for walk-in applicants through courier services. NITB and MOFA are committed to improving efficiency and accessibility through this latest development. By streamlining the Apostille process, a seamless experience for all applicants reduces the need for multiple visits and enhancing customer satisfaction.



At the moment 5 courier services including M&P, TCS, Leopard, Gerry, and Ecs. This service has been extended to several cities such as Islamabad, Quetta, Gujrat, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar. The applicants can submit their documents for attestation at dedicated centers of these courier services and after Apostille attestation, the documenst will be delivered to the respective addresses.

The MOFA and NITB are also working on an additional feature for the globally recognized Apostille attestation system, where the whole application and fee submission process will be possible online and then applicant can visit the MOFA for the review of the documents and get them attested on the same day. NITB & Ministry encourages all the applicants to utilize the new courier feature for a quicker and more convenient attestation process.