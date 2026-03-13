KARACHI : Nihal Hashmi will take oath on Friday (today) as the 35th Governor of Sindh.

Chief Justice Zafar Rajput of the Sindh High Court will administer the oath of office to Nihal Hashmi. Federal ministers, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, office-bearers of the Bar Council, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), and individuals from various walks of life will also be present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, governor-designate Nihal Hashmi has expressed his commitment to serving everyone without discrimination and stated that he is determined to transform his lifelong political struggle into service for the public.

Earlier on Thursday, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Nihal Hashmi as the new Governor of Sindh.

The approval was given on the advice of the Prime Minister under Articles 48 and 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Later, President Zardari congratulated Nihal Hashmi on his appointment and extended his best wishes.