The news of Pakistan’s leading actress Sajal Ali re-following her ex-husband Ahad Raza Mir on X has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of speculation and speculation among fans.

News is circulating on social media that Sajal has followed Ahad on X, an unexpected move after their divorce and has surprised social media users. Some fans of Ahad and Sajal are calling it a ‘friendship’ again, while others are hoping for a return of the romantic duo of the past, but apparently this X account seems to be fake.

It should be remembered that the pair of Sajal and Ahad gained fame from the popular 2017 drama ‘Yaqeen Ka Safar’, where their on-screen chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience.

This chemistry blossomed into love in real life as well and the couple got engaged in June 2019 and got married in Abu Dhabi on March 14, 2020. However, this relationship did not last long and after two years, tensions increased in the relationship and the two separated, on which no statement was ever made by either actor.

Interestingly, despite Sajal’s separation from Ahad, her professional ties with her family remain intact. Sajal is currently seen working with Ahad’s father, senior actor Asif Raza Mir, in the drama ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’.