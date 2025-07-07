Xiaomi, Google and Nothing have ousted Samsung smartphones from the top three positions in the list of top trending smartphones for a long time.

In the latest list of most popular smartphones released last week, no Samsung smartphone managed to secure the first, second or third position.

The list of most popular smartphones from last week is as follows:

According to the list, Xiaomi Poco F7 5G (New Entry) is first, Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G (New Entry) is second and Nothing Phone (3) 5G (New Entry) is third.

Samsung Galaxy A56 is fourth, OnePlus Nord 5 5G (New Entry) is fifth, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is sixth and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G (New Entry) is seventh.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is in eighth place, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G (new entry) is in ninth place, and Vivo X200 FE 5G (new entry) is in 10th place.