Chinese scientists have created a new battery system that allows lithium cells to be safely operated for thousands of hours. The innovation could provide better batteries for electric vehicles and power grids.

Lithium metal batteries have become central to future power systems due to their energy storage capabilities.

However, the liquid electrolytes currently used in these cells pose several risks, including leakage and combustion. In addition, lithium metal diffuses into the battery, which compromises its performance and safety.

Various studies are suggesting that new types of electrolytes called deep eutectic gel electrolytes (DEGELs) could help solve these problems due to their high charge conduction capacity and inherent thermal stability.

The latest study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, found that electrolytes made from a chemical called 2,2,2-trifluoro-N-methylacetamide held the battery system together, preventing the formation of needle-like lithium branches.

The study found that cells using this electrolyte system cycled stably for more than nine thousand hours.