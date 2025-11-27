When Netflix crashed within minutes of releasing Stranger Things series five, it felt like a plot twist worthy of the sci-fi show itself.

Viewers were left unable to stream the opening episodes of the long-awaited final series, with many voicing their frustration on social media platforms.

The outage tracker Downdetector recorded more than 14,000 reports in the US, while fans in India reported the streaming service freezing and displaying connection errors, with 200 reports made in the country during its peak.

“Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” Netflix said in an emailed response reported by Reuters.

Stranger Things season five review – this luxurious final run will have you standing on a chair, yelling with joy

Read more

Netflix has previously crashed while hosting major events such as the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul boxing bout and a live reunion for the reality dating show Love is Blind in 2024. Netflix also had a brief outage when the final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things were released in 2022.

Ross Duffer, series co-creator, said on his Instagram that Netflix had “increased bandwidth by 30% to avoid a crash”.

A day before the series finale was due to drop, all previous Stranger Things seasons made it to Netflix’s top 10 shows charts, a first for any show on the streaming platform.

Rock-like formations floating in the sky with bright orange lightning bolts behind.View image in fullscreen



Stranger Things is set in the 1980s and follows the residents of a fictional Indiana small town called Hawkins after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between the Earth and another dimension known as the Upside Down.