Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has completed his visit to the White House without any progress on the Gaza talks and is preparing to return.

According to the International News Agency, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump twice in two days.

After the meeting, Netanyahu said that we are not giving up our efforts for a moment and this has been possible as a result of our military pressure.

He said that Israel wants to achieve its three basic objectives in Gaza. Which include the release of all hostages, the elimination of Hamas’ military and governmental capacity, and preventing Gaza from becoming a threat to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu added that the prospects for peace have expanded after the joint action of Israel and the United States against Iran and the scope of the Abraham Accords can be expanded.

President Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister held these meetings in the Oval Office of the White House, which was also attended by US Vice President JD Vance.

However, no major progress was officially announced on the main reason for the meeting, the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The two leaders praised each other over dinner on Monday night. Netanyahu also submitted a letter of nomination to President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and said that US actions against Iran have paved the way for peace in the region.

Immediately after these meetings, US envoy Steve Witkoff seemed optimistic about the agreement. He claimed that a major announcement could be made.

However, Steve Witkoff postponed his trip to Doha, where he was to participate in ongoing indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

Which shows that the talks have not yet reached a conclusion.

Although some key points have been agreed, Hamas and Israel still have deep differences over the terms of the agreement and the withdrawal of troops during the ceasefire.

According to Saudi broadcaster Al-Sharq, the fifth round of talks in Qatar also ended without any significant progress.

A Palestinian official said the Israeli delegation was limited to listening and was consulting Netanyahu and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on all matters.

Israel has been demanding that the IDF maintain a presence in the Morgue Corridor in southern Gaza during a possible 60-day ceasefire.