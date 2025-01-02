Islamabad: In the talks between PTI and the government, PTI has put forward demands for the release of all prisoners including Imran Khan, formation of a judicial commission on May 9 and November 26. PTI also sought time for further consultations. Further talks will be held next week.

According to Express News, a PTI delegation reached Parliament House for talks. Omar Ayub, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja were among the delegation. Ali Amin Gandapur also arrived a little later.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting of the negotiation committee. Other participants included Ishaq Dar, Aleem Khan, Farooq Sattar, Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Irfan Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Ijazul Haq, Khalid Magsi.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Speaker welcomed the participants and said in his opening remarks that today is the second meeting of our negotiation committee. Some of our colleagues were not present in the first committee. The first negotiation committee was held in a very good and pleasant atmosphere. The issues discussed in the first committee meeting have been implemented.

The Speaker said that my role is as a facilitator. I hope that the parties participating in the negotiation committee will conduct the negotiations in a positive manner. I am trying to ensure that other important issues facing the country, including terrorism and the economy, are also taken up in this committee. We are all Pakistanis. It is our responsibility to solve Pakistan’s problems. We all have to play a role together to solve the problems facing the country.

He said that many of the things discussed in the previous meeting have been implemented, the challenges facing Pakistan will be made part of the negotiation committee process, we are all Pakistanis and Pakistan is of the utmost importance to us, the issues related to terrorism and the economic situation will also be discussed and ways will be found to solve all these issues.

PTI has asked for more time to consult with the leadership, Ayaz Sadiq

Ayaz Sadiq said that in the second round of negotiations today, the series was started from where it ended, the opposition friends have mentioned some demands in the conversation, PTI leaders need to meet the party leadership again for the final charter of demands, the next meeting of the negotiation committee will be next week.

PTI presented two demands

Tehreek-e-Insaf presented two demands before the negotiation committee, first that a judicial commission be formed on the May 9 and November 26 sit-ins and second that all imprisoned party workers including Imran Khan be released.

Omar Ayub presented his point of view in detail, Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that Omar Ayub presented his point of view in detail, PTI negotiating team demanded the release of Imran Khan leaders and workers, Imran Khan has directed to continue the negotiations, the charter of demand will be presented by PTI in the next meeting.

The process of negotiations is long, nothing happens in two meetings, Asad Qaiser

Earlier, Asad Qaiser said in a conversation with the media that the process of negotiations is long, nothing happens in two meetings, we will listen to the government and also speak our mind.

The journalist asked whether the message of the founding chairman will also be presented before the committee today? To this, he said that the message of the founding chairman is the same, that we have two demands that should be accepted.

PTI leaders meet Ayaz Sadiq before talks

Before the talks, PTI leaders met with Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, in which Rana Sanaullah was also present.

Meeting in the opposition leader’s chamber, Salman Akram conveyed Imran Khan’s message

Earlier, PTI leaders held a meeting in the opposition leader’s chamber, in which Salman Akram Raja informed the leaders about the meeting with Imran Khan.

Secretary General PTI Salman Akram Raja conveyed the message of the founder PTI to the committee members and said that two demands should be put forward before the government, a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, and the release of imprisoned PTI leaders and workers should be demanded.

Negotiations are taking place here, Omar Ayub’s answer to the question of real negotiations

The journalist asked Omar Ayub whether he was giving his demands in writing? To this, Omar Ayub said that he would inform them after consulting. The journalist then asked if the real negotiations were taking place elsewhere, to which Omar Ayub said, “We are members of this house, and we are holding negotiations here.”