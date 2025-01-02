Famous singer Armaan Malik got married to his fiancée Aashna Shroff. Armaan surprised his fans by sharing pictures from his wedding on social media. The ceremony was a private but grand occasion, attended by both families and close friends.

The couple announced their marriage on social media. The couple can be seen looking very happy in the pictures shared.

Aashna Shroff wore a beautiful orange lehenga with delicate embroidery, while Armaan Malik wore a light-colored sherwani. The happiness of both of them was reflected on their faces.

Armaan captioned his post with the heart-touching words: “To hi mera ghar”. After this post, a stream of congratulations started from fans and fellow actors.

The two announced their engagement in August 2023. Armaan shared romantic photos on social media, one of which showed him on one knee presenting a ring to Ashna. In the caption of this post, Armaan wrote: “And our journey to forever has just begun.”