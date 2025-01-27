If you use the popular messaging app WhatsApp on your iPhone, you must have wished you had more than one WhatsApp account on your phone.

The good news is that this feature is included in the latest WhatsApp update released through Apple’s Test Flight beta program, which means it will soon be rolling out to every iPhone user.

An additional WhatsApp account can be set up on a single device in a few steps, but you must have a second phone number or a phone that supports multiple SIM cards.

WABetaInfo, which first reported the upcoming feature, confirmed that the recent update has been introduced, which has eliminated the need for multiple devices to manage different WhatsApp accounts, making account management easier and providing convenience for users.

iPhone users will be able to add a new account to WhatsApp using two different methods. The first step involves setting up the device as the primary account, while the second step requires you to scan a QR code to create a new account.