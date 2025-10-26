Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statements at the Balochistan Workshop have highlighted once more one of Pakistan’s gravest issues: the resurgence of terrorism. The prime minister has remarked that, although terrorism had been ‘completely eradicated’ by 2018, it is now resurfacing in Balochistan and other areas. Nonetheless, the prime minister must translate his commitment to treating the people of Balochistan as equal partners in the country’s development into action. As he correctly noted, the Baloch have a history of showing generosity towards those who migrated to or settled in their province generations ago, including Punjabi migrants and other communities. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically, evident in the brutal murders and kidnappings of Punjabi workers in recent years.

Our issue with militancy is complex and has deep roots. Terrorism is not limited to Balochistan, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also experienced significant suffering in recent years; however, each area confronts its unique manifestation of the threat. In Balochistan, militancy is primarily home-grown and, alarmingly, often finds tacit support among segments of the population. Organizations such as the BLA take advantage of the feelings of estrangement many Baloch have from the state, enticing young men who are disillusioned to join their numbers and employing them to perpetrate devastating assaults. Everyone knows that the BLA and its Majeed Brigade receive funding and training with support from India. However, the BLA’s true power resides in local dissatisfaction, even with external support. When the Baloch have faith that their voices matter and their representatives can raise their issues in parliament, the likes of the BLA will lose their ability to exploit grievances.

The story in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is no less concerning. The province has suffered a steady rise in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in 2021. The TTP, once crushed and expelled from Pakistani territory, has found sanctuary across the border under the Taliban regime and the resurgence of terrorism in KP is directly linked to this cross-border facilitation. Going forward, Islamabad must refrain from meddling in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and instead focus solely on securing cooperation against the TTP. The likes of the BLA will lose their ability to exploit grievances when the Baloch have faith that their voices matter and their representatives can raise their issues in parliament. The narrative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is equally troubling. Since the Afghan Taliban regained power in 2021, the province has experienced a continuous increase in terrorist attacks. After being defeated and removed from Pakistan, the TTP has taken refuge across the border under Taliban control.

The revival of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is closely connected to this cross-border support. In the future, Islamabad should avoid interfering in Afghanistan’s domestic matters and concentrate exclusively on obtaining collaboration against the TTP. It is essential to urge the Afghan Taliban to refuse safe havens for these militants and to stop cross-border attacks that undermine Pakistan’s stability. Most importantly, Pakistan requires a clear-cut, consistent, and steadfast approach to terrorism—devoid of any ambiguity or political opportunism. There can be no more ‘if’s and ‘but’s. It takes political agreement, institutional cooperation, and a strong commitment to tackle both the external factors that facilitate terrorism and its internal roots in order to defeat it. To be effective, this effort will require true commitment from all political stakeholders, including the major political parties. This is especially important now that the country has a rare moment of institutional coherence regarding terrorism.