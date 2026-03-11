Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi met with the players led by national hockey team captain Imad Butt, in which the team’s recent performance and future plans were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer and other directors.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the national team for qualifying for the Hockey World Cup after eight years and appreciated the hard work and dedication of the players for their excellent performance in the World Cup Qualifier tournament.

The Chairman PCB announced that steps would be taken to provide employment to the hockey players who are currently unemployed. He also said that the Pakistan Cricket Board will bear the medical expenses of the injured hockey players.