The 27th Constitutional Amendment, already passed by the Senate, will be tabled in the National Assembly and will likely be adopted on Tuesday (today).

The 11-point agenda for the day, states that the session will begin at 11am. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will move the motion that the amendment bill, passed by the Senate on Monday, be taken into consideration. The minister will also move the motion to pass the bill in the lower house of Parliament.

The Senate approved the amendment with a two-thirds majority — 64 members voted in favor, and none opposed – as opposition boycotted the proceedings. However, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro and JUI Senator Ahmed Khan voted in favour of the bill.

Among those supporting the amendment were 25 senators from the PPP, 20 from the PML-N, six independents, four from the BAP, and three each from the MQM-P and the ANP.

The PTI, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and the JUI-F opposed the amendment. Opposition members protested fiercely in the Senate, raising slogans and walked out of the session.

The 59-clause amendment seeks to overhaul the military and judicial structures.

To pass a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly, the support of 224 members is required. The ruling alliance claims to have the backing of 236 lawmakers. The PML-N has 125 seats, the PPP has 74, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has 22, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has five, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has four, and the PML-Z, the Balochistan Awami Party, and the National Peoples Party have one seat each.