The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the controversial statement made at the Havelian rally and has summoned Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and by-election candidate Shahbaz Omar Ayub.

According to the Election Commission, during his speech the chief minister issued threats to the district administration, police, and election staff, and attempted to provoke the public present at the rally. It added that a fugitive criminal was also present alongside him, whose wife is contesting the by-election.

The ECP stated that the irresponsible conduct of the province’s chief executive has seriously affected the organisation of peaceful by-elections in NA-18 Haripur.

The Commission has issued notices to Suhail Afridi and candidate Shehernaz Omar Ayub, summoning them on Saturday for violating the Elections Act 2017 and the code of conduct.

The ECP has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner to immediately meet the Chief Secretary and Inspector General to ensure necessary security arrangements and submit a report to the Commission.

It has also decided to send an urgent letter to the Secretary of the Interior Ministry so that foolproof security can be arranged in the constituency with the help of federal security agencies, ensuring the safety of the District Returning Officer, Returning Officers, election staff, voters, and the general public.

The ECP also instructed that safe movement of presiding officers to polling stations and back to the RO office after polling be ensured.

The Commission made it clear that if any individual, public figure, or office-holder attempts to interfere with or disrupt the election process during the by-elections, strict legal action will be taken.

Additionally, the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab has been instructed to take strict action under the Constitution and the law if any federal or provincial government official violates the code of conduct or attempts to influence the electoral process.