MUZAFFARGARH: A tragic road accident near Langer Sarai in Muzaffargarh resulted in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer, leaving six people dead and eighteen injured.According to a police spokesperson, the deceased include two men, two women, and two children, while the bus driver also lost his life in the accident. The bus was traveling from Jhang to Alipur when the incident occurred.

The Muzaffargarh police spokesperson stated that upon receiving the report of the accident, Rescue 1122 teams promptly reached the site and, after providing first aid, transferred the injured to a nearby hospital.The District Traffic Officer, DSP, and SHO, along with police personnel, remained present at the scene and assessed the situation.

Police say that the cause of the accident is being determined, and investigations are underway. Initial information suggests that the bus collided head-on with an oncoming trailer.

The police have cleared the accident site and restored the flow of traffic. After identification and completion of legal formalities, the bodies are being handed over to their families.Officials expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the affected families.