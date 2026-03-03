Terrorists have no religion: Humayun Mohmand, PTI founder should be released by the courts: Bahramand Tangi, War is not the solution to any problem: Ijaz Mahmood

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, the situation in the country is deteriorating day by day, every country’s economy is deteriorating due to the US-Iran war, Nawaz Sharif has made the country a nuclear power, there is a need to improve the internal situation of the country, there is no business in the country, people are worried, this is the third world war, mountains of oppression are breaking against Islamic countries, everyone must focus on improving the situation within the country, Pakistan Army has given a befitting reply to Afghanistan, we should not trust America.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Humayun Mohmand said the rulers’ intentions are not good, which is why the situation is not improving, everyone knows how the rulers treated Quaid-e-Azam, when India carried out a nuclear explosion, Bhutto carried out the explosions at the same time, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave a befitting reply to India by carrying out explosions at that time, Nawaz Sharif has no role in nuclear explosions, terrorism is increasing in the country, terrorists have no religion, they are driven by money, we have to reconsider our policies, Corruption has existed in every era, we are not saying to end the cases of Bani, we want the founder to get relief through the courts, false cases have been made against PTI founder, Iran’s problem is not that simple, the US-Iran issue has been going on for a long time, Israel has broken mountains of oppression on Palestine.

PML-N leader Bahramand Tangi said Israel-India alliance has pushed towards war, Prime Minister and Field Marshal are playing an important role for the betterment of the country, Nawaz Sharif carried out nuclear explosions, Despite all the pressure, Nawaz Sharif carried out nuclear explosions, PTI people lie in every era, deaf people are suffering, I have done my politics for the people, terrorism is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, negotiations with the Taliban held in Doha, Afghanistan has become a haven for terrorism, a source of suffering Afghanistan gave shelter to terrorists, Afghanistan supported India and Israel, Because of them, terrorism is increasing, and the situation is getting worse. We tried to explain to Afghanistan but they didn’t listen, Operation Ghazbad-ul-Haq will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated, they are martyring our people, Illegal Afghans are being deported from the country, It is everyone’s responsibility to report any illegal Afghans and have them deported, courts are available for the release of the founder, PTI founder should be released by the courts, Founder’s release not important for people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Iran.

Defense analyst Air Vice Marshal (retd) Ijaz Mahmood said credit for nuclear explosions goes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, his name will be written in golden letters in history for carrying out nuclear explosions, credit for carrying out nuclear explosions goes to everyone, Pakistan is a nuclear power, we have to think about what the enemies are thinking against us, Israel has planned a war with America, Israel is being harassed by Iran and Pakistan, America and Israel attacked Iran, America and Israel want Iran to end its nuclear program, Iran said we are not building nuclear weapons, Iranian Supreme Leader martyred in US and Israeli attack, May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the Supreme Leader, America and Israel also attacked other countries, America and Israel have escalated the war, Iranian nation is ready to sacrifice, Iran is currently giving a befitting reply to the US, Russia and China must play their role in the US-Iran war, war is not the solution to any problem, regime change does not appear to be taking place in Iran, the Iranian nation is very brave and will fight until the end, Trump has said he is willing to talk to Iran’s new leadership.