More than 200 pieces of modern equipment are supporting the implementation of the TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) gas pipeline project, whose Afghan section will be 153 kilometers long. This was announced by National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at a ceremonial meeting marking the start of construction of the next stage of the pipeline along the Serhetabat–Herat route, according to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

“The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline is of great importance for the prosperity of both neighboring countries and the region as a whole, and for the formation of an economically sustainable space,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted. He emphasized that Turkmen specialists have successfully laid the 214-kilometer national section of the pipeline.

According to the National Leader, a solid material and technical base has been established for the project’s implementation with the assistance of the President of Turkmenistan. “This process is supported by more than 200 units of modern and powerful equipment,” he said.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced that Afghan citizens will be involved in the project, and that its full implementation will create new jobs for the Afghan people. “Furthermore, funds averaging over 1 billion USD will flow to Afghanistan annually,” added the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

He noted that this will have a positive impact not only on Turkmen-Afghan relations but also on the region as a whole. “These projects share a common goal: to give a powerful impetus to the long-term development of our countries and support sustainable development in the region,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people thanked gas industry specialists for their participation in the implementation of the large-scale project between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, as well as the Afghan side for its support and participation in its implementation