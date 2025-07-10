Monsoon rains have intensified across the country. In Lahore, heavy rains disrupted life in the early morning, several roads were submerged, while traffic flow was severely affected.

Intermittent rains are also continuing in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot and other cities.

Due to heavy rains in various areas of Punjab, low-lying areas were inundated, while poor drainage arrangements caused problems for citizens.

Two children and a woman died in various incidents of electrocution in Kasur. In other areas, a total of 11 precious lives were lost in lightning strikes and rain-related accidents.

Thunderstorms are also continuing in several districts of Balochistan, while heavy rains in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have caused overflowing and flooding in rivers and canals.

Rain fell in various areas of Karachi late last night, with light and heavy drizzle seen in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, the National Highway, and suburban areas.