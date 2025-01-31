LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town and briefed him on the recent visit to the US and preparations for the Champions Trophy and invited him to the inauguration of the Gaddafi Stadium on February 7.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is at his residence in Model Town in Lahore, where Federal Interior Minister and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi met him and discussed important political and other issues.

Party sources said that Mohsin Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister about his recent visit to the US and meetings with important American officials, business community and investors during this time and on this occasion he also informed the Prime Minister about the preparations for organizing the Champions Trophy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of the entire Pakistan Cricket Board team including Mohsin Naqvi, while Mohsin Naqvi invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the inauguration of the Gaddafi Stadium on February 7.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accepted the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Gaddafi Stadium.