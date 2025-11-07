ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the indecent statement made by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the security forces.

In his statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that baseless and factual statements about the brave sons of Pakistan are intolerable. No patriot can make such a statement about the brave officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the peace of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tried to please the eternal enemy by singing insults. The entire world and the nation recognize the eternal sacrifices of the forces. The officers and soldiers of the security forces have cultivated peace by sacrificing their precious lives.

The Interior Minister said that the Chief Minister of the province where the security forces were martyred the most has crossed the limits of forgetfulness. No patriot can even think of making such a statement. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should apologize to the nation for inciting against the security forces.