BIRMINGHAM:

In the second match of the ongoing Test series between England and India, fast bowler Mohammad Siraj set a new record by performing brilliantly.

In the second Test in Birmingham, Mohammad Siraj, leading the Indian fast bowling in place of Hardik Pandya, dismissed 6 England players in the first innings, which is a record for India.

Mohammad Siraj took the wickets of England opener Zach Crawley, the legendary batsman Joe Root, captain Ben Stokes, Brydon Criss, Josh Tong and Shoaib Bashir.

Thanks to his brilliant performance, the England team was dismissed for 407 runs in response to India’s 587 runs in the first innings and India took the lead.

Mohammad Siraj is not the first bowler to take 6 wickets for India on English soil, but he had previously taken 6 wickets in an innings in South Africa.

Mohammad Siraj is the first Indian bowler to take 6 wickets in an innings of Test cricket in both England and South Africa.

In the first innings against England, Mohammad Siraj bowled a total of 19.3 overs and took 6 wickets for 70 runs.