Any hopes for a thaw in Pakistan-India relations have been dashed following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s provocative remarks in the disputed region of Ladakh. During an event commemorating the anniversary of the Kargil war, Mr. Modi took the opportunity to criticize Pakistan, recycling the worn-out accusation of ‘terrorism’ to bolster his nationalist image. While such rhetoric might be expected during an election campaign, its use so early in Mr. Modi’s third term suggests that the ruling BJP is not interested in improving relations with Pakistan.

Mr. Modi accused Pakistan of maintaining relevance through “terrorism” and “proxy war,” and claimed that Pakistan had “not learnt any lessons” from past conflicts, adding threats and boasts aimed at Islamabad. The immediate cause for Mr. Modi’s undiplomatic and inflammatory comments appears to be the situation in occupied Kashmir, where several recent attacks have targeted Indian forces. According to reports, at least 12 Indian soldiers have been killed in the region this year.

However, India must acknowledge its own role in the unrest in Kashmir. India claims that its controversial move to revoke the region’s special constitutional status five years ago has brought peace and development. If this were true, why does India maintain over 100,000 troops in such a small geographical area? The reality is that, instead of pursuing a tripartite dialogue involving Pakistan and the Kashmiris to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully, the Modi administration has unilaterally tried to change the situation on the ground. Despite these efforts, the international community still views Kashmir as a disputed territory.

In response to India’s tirade, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has stated that while Pakistan is prepared to defend itself, it remains committed to promoting peace in the region. In practice, this means that the deep freeze in relations that began in August 2019 will persist until India approaches Pakistan with respect and a genuine desire for peace. Despite the saber-rattling, India should avoid any aggressive actions, as Pakistan is capable of defending itself. When New Delhi is ready for peace, Islamabad will be open to dialogue.

The framework for peace already exists, whether through confidence-building measures or the Musharraf-era plan for resolving the Kashmir dispute. These measures can be discussed and refined to achieve a just resolution. However, Delhi must first stop demonizing Pakistan and demonstrate a sincere willingness for peace.