Pakistanis who wish to solve the pressing challenges of today and build a better tomorrow should have a patriotic attitude that plays a vital role in advancing our society. Patriotism is the deep affection, and backing for one’s own nation independent of his/her political choices. A patriot is someone who deeply cares for his or her country and is ready to do anything to help it. It is important for each of us to have this sentiment within us. In the past, before our country gained independence, there were true patriots who also happened to be our freedom fighters, and they courageously fought for our nation’s liberty. Patriotism is putting the interest of one’s country first, working for its development and sacrificing for it. It means living for the betterment of the country, serving it in every possible way and willing to sacrifice one’s life whenever there is a need. Many people in the past have served their countries and even laid their lives for it. Many people continue to serve their country with as much devotion. Even today, many people are dedicated towards serving the nation in whatever way they can. However, the feeling of patriotism is slowly fading. The youth today does not feel as strongly for his country as people of the earlier generations felt. The elderly people must make an effort to instill a feeling of patriotism in their children. Institutions such as schools and colleges must also promote the same. The youth of the country must love and respect the country and work towards building it strong. Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. Patriotism is all about loving and respecting one’s country and working towards its betterment. People must join hands with the government and other institutions to work in this direction. People these days have become too engrossed in their own lives. They are also becoming more and more selfish. A selfish person is one who always thinks about himself and keeps his interests above everything and everyone around him. On the other hand, patriotism is all about loving one’s own country selflessly. A person who is too engrossed in himself and gives immense importance to himself and his needs can never be a patriot. Several are busy making money to make their lives more and more comfortable, of course, better than others do living near. Instead of working towards the betterment of one’s country and contributing to its development, the youth today is migrating to other countries in search of a better lifestyle. If the mindset of people had been the same around 100 years back, they would have never united and fought for the freedom of the country. They would have only looked for their own selfish motifs in that situation. Many people claim to be patriots but are not. They take advantage of the situation to further their own motives. Several people truly love and respect their country while some only pretend to do so. A true patriot is one who is dedicated towards serving his nation. He puts the interests of his country and fellow citizens first. On the other hand, a false patriot is one who claims to love his country and shows that he is a patriot, while in public. However, he does so for his own gain and does not actually possess these feelings. A true patriot is the one who works hard for the betterment of his country. The honor and dignity of Pakistan should be more important than our political choices. A true patriot does not only work towards building his nation but also inspires those around him to do so.