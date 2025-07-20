Minister of State for Finance and Railways and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, Bilal Azhar Kiyani, stated that the process of assessing and estimating damages caused by heavy rains and flash floods across Punjab, including Jhelum, has begun. Restoration work for both affected citizens and infrastructure has already been initiated. A transparent, accurate, and fair survey will ensure compensation for all losses.

The minister made these remarks during his visit to rain and flood-hit areas of Jhelum, where he met with affected residents and spoke to the media. He inspected the damages in severely impacted areas, including Khurd Chotala, Rasul Nagar, Dadupur, and Umber.

During his visit to Khurd Chotala, Minister Kiyani reviewed relief camps and medical facilities, ensuring the availability of doctors, medicines, and healthcare services for flood victims. He also inspected veterinary camps treating livestock and interacted with veterinary doctors, who informed him that mobile teams are providing treatment to animals in other affected regions.

The minister personally observed the damage assessment process being conducted by revenue, agriculture, and livestock departments to register citizens’ losses. He emphasized that relief camps have been set up for convenient registration, ensuring swift completion of the process. “We will ensure that every deserving individual receives fair compensation,” he said, urging cooperation from local leaders and community members.

Minister Kiyani assured that under the supervision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, every citizen will receive their due rights. He praised the relentless efforts of district administration, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, Traffic Police, and the Agriculture Department in responding to the unprecedented flash floods.

Responding to locals’ demands, the minister announced that inspections of embankments and barriers along Nala Bana have begun to prevent future damages. Additionally, IESCO has started repairing electricity poles, while road restoration work is underway.

Regarding infrastructure rehabilitation, Minister Kiyani stated that repair work on the collapsed steel bridge in Darapur is progressing rapidly, with temporary connectivity expected to be restored within 24 to 48 hours.

Earlier, the minister visited Sianwala and Jalalpur Sharif, where he paid tribute at the grave of Punjab Police martyr Hayder Ali Hussain, who sacrificed his life rescuing people trapped in floodwaters. Minister Kiyani laid flowers, offered prayers, and met the martyr’s family, commending Hussain’s unmatched bravery. “Hayder Ali Hussain’s sacrifice will always be remembered,” he said, assuring the family of the martyr’s package.

The state minister reiterated the government’s commitment to comprehensive relief and rehabilitation, ensuring no affected individual is left without support.