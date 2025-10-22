Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Railways and Finance, extended heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and the people of both Hungary and Pakistan on the successful completion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Minister expressed his optimism that bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including the economy, trade, education, energy, and culture, would further strengthen and increase in the years ahead.

To mark the 60th Anniversary of Hungary-Pakistan diplomatic relations, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani joined His Excellency Zoltan Varga, the Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan, and other guests for a ceremonial cake-cutting.

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, Minister Kayani highlighted the wide-ranging opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary, particularly in the fields of railways, economy, and trade. He stated that Pakistan is keen to benefit from Hungary’s experience regarding the modernization of its railway network, the use of advanced technology, and innovation in infrastructure.

Minister Kayani also lauded the Stipendium-Hungaricum Scholarship Program, recognizing its vital role in fostering closer people-to-people contacts between the two nations. He reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Hungary to continue joint efforts aimed at achieving common goals of peace, prosperity, and development in the world.