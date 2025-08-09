After the head of the Israeli army, the national security adviser also opposed Prime Minister Netanyahu’s proposed plan to occupy Gaza City.

According to the international news agency, Israel’s national security adviser Tsachi Hanegbi has expressed serious reservations, describing the plan for a complete military occupation of Gaza as a death warrant for Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

He made it clear in the cabinet meeting that he is not ready to give up on the attempt to rescue the hostages and that this plan will put the lives of the hostages at risk. We will only lose the opportunity to save ten hostages.

The national security adviser advised Prime Minister Netanyahu that further military operations and pressure in Gaza will not soften Hamas’ demands. We should adopt the path of ceasefire negotiations.

It should be noted that the Israeli security cabinet has approved full military control over Gaza City, although the head of the Israeli army, Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir, and the head of the Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnia, have also expressed reservations about the plan.

Israeli army chief General Zamir warned that if you want to take control of Gaza City, “stop considering the return of the hostages as a war objective.”

At present, Hamas still holds about 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza, of which only 20 are expected to be alive.

Israeli army spokesmen have also said that most of the Israeli hostages are in refugee camps in Gaza City and the central areas.

Some ministers in Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s security cabinet, such as Defense Minister Yoav Galant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, support a partial occupation, but right-wing ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Governor are in favor of a full military occupation.

To which the Israeli attorney general reminded the cabinet that according to international law, “the occupation of a territory comes with its full responsibility.”

However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected this notion, saying that this is not an occupation but control, as we have done in other areas.

According to Israeli officials, Palestinians have been given until October 7, 2025, to evacuate Gaza City, after which the Israeli army’s ground operation will begin.